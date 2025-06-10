Iran highlights parliamentary diplomacy alongside official channels: Top diplomat

Tehran, IRNA — Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh has underscored the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting the country’s official foreign policy.

In an interview with local media on Monday, Jalalzadeh emphasized that while parliamentary diplomacy does not replace official channels, it plays a highly effective complementary role.

Jalalzadeh highlighted that Iran maintains organized parliamentary relations with 70 countries, where friendship groups facilitate bilateral cooperation.

Parliamentary delegations regularly exchange visits, boosting diplomatic ties and advancing mutual interests, he said.

Jalalzadeh also acknowledged strong governmental support for parliamentary diplomacy.

Tehran considers detention of Mahdieh Esfandiari an act of hostage-taking

The Iranian government has strongly protested the arrest of Iranian national Mahdieh Esfandiari, a Palestinian rights activist, in France.

He said that Tehran considers her arrest an act of hostage-taking, lacking any legal, political, or security justification.

Iranian authorities are actively engaging with French officials both in Paris and Tehran to demand her immediate release.

Earlier, Deputy Secretary of the High Council for Human Rights Khosrow Hakimi says France’s arbitrary detention of Esfandiari is a blatant violation of freedom of expression.

