I.R.G.C. and Army commanders commend Ministry of Intelligence for obtaining Israeli documents

Iran's flag

The commanders of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) praised the intelligence forces for attaining the Israeli regime’s nuclear secrets.

Tehran, IRNA -- Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Major General Hossein Salami described Iranian intelligence forces’ success in obtaining the Israeli regime’s nuclear documents as a significant victory.

The Army commander said that this achievement is a major blow to the Israeli regime, indicating the impending downfall of the “cancerous tumor” and the growing deterrent power of Iran should the regime attempt to strike.

Esmail Khatib, the Minister of Intelligence, announced on Sunday that the Iranian forces had successfully acquired documents of the Israeli regime, adding that the documents have been transferred to Iran.

The I.R.G.C. commander said that the sensitive information obtained from the occupied territories would accelerate the regime’s collapse and enhance the precision of any future missile strikes.

Salami also said that the strategic action has once again shattered the myth of Mossad’s security structure following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

