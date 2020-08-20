Zionist regime committing war crimes against Palestinians: Pakistan HR minister

Shireen Mazari in her tweet on Thursday said "Israel behaving with impunity is committing war crimes against civilian Palestinians".

She said Pakistan has a clear definitive principled position on the Zionist regime. “Prime Minister Imran Khan continues the vision of our Founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Palestine and Israel,” she tweeted.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan had said founder of Pakistan had made it clear that Zionist regime would not be recognized until a just and fair solution to the Palestinian problem is given.

He said that we will be answerable to Allah on the Palestine issue and his conscience will never allow accepting Zionist regime without a solution to the Palestine issue.

Pakistani Muslims held rallies and anti-Zionist demonstrations in various cities last Sunday to condemn the UAE's decision to normalize relations with the occupying regime.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry in a statement had stated the agreement between the UAE and Zionist Regime would have far-reaching implications and that Pakistan seeks full realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

