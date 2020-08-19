Pakistan will not recognize Zionist regime: PM Imran

Imran Khan made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Dunya News, a private Urdu TV channel on Tuesday as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government completed its two years in power.

He said that founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah had made it clear that Zionist regime would not be recognized until a just and fair solution to the Palestinian problem is given.

He said, "We will be answerable to Allah on the Palestine issue and his conscience will never allow accepting Zionist regime without a solution to the Palestine issue."

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s position on Zionist regime is very clear; it will not be accepted, if it is, we will lose our claim on Kashmir as well.

Imran Khan during the interview also praised the developments in Tehran despite sanctions. He noted that Tehran has become a modern city and is generating revenue of US $ 500 million.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s role is to unite not divide the Muslim world. He dispelled rumors of rifts with Saudi Arabia.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry had stated the agreement between the UAE and Zionist Regime would have far-reaching implications and that Pakistan seeks full realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

