Pakistani Muslims protest against UAE-Zionist regime agreement

Political and religious activists led by the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan held rallies across Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Major protest demonstrations took place in the cities of Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi.

The JI observed the day as "Palestine Day" to express solidarity, and to support the Palestinians' resistance against Zionist occupation.

During the rallies protesters expressed support to the brave Palestinian people and strongly condemned the UAE-Zionist deal.

They were carrying banners, and placards with slogans such as "Down with Israel," "UAE-Israel deal is unacceptable”. They voiced strong support for Palestine and the liberation of Jerusalem, adding that compromise with the occupiers is a great betrayal against Palestine and the Islamic world.

Senator Sirajul Haq, chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami, called on Pakistan government to use its diplomatic capabilities to press the UAE to abandon its decision to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.

Referring to the anti-Israeli stance of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the late founder of Pakistan, he said: The people and government of Pakistan consider Israel a usurper and illegal regime, so we will never give up our moral, political and humanitarian support for the Palestinian people.

Jamaat-e-Islami supporters also marched in Lahore and Karachi, calling on the Islamic world to stand up for the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people.

The protesters said that we should not allow the countries to prolong the Palestinian conflict.

Earlier Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemning the diplomatic deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Zionist regime said Abu Dhabi is not in a position to take decisions on behalf of Palestinians and that the country does not represent stance of Muslim Ummah.

He said the US was pressuring small and weak states to recognize the illegitimate Zionist regime and strike deals with it.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish