Condemnation of UAE move: Anti-Zionist rallies held across Pakistan

Rallies and demonstrations were held in the capital Islamabad, and other cities during which the protesters chanted anti-Zionist slogans and strongly condemned the new crimes of the occupying regime against the people of Gaza.

People from both Shia and Sunni school of thoughts carried out rallies in Islamabad after Friday prayers and protested against the normalization of Abu Dhabi's relations with the Zionist regime, calling it an outright betrayal of Arabs, especially by the UAE.

Participants were carrying placards with anti-Zionist, anti-American and anti-Emirati slogans, supporting the Palestinian cause and condemning the continuation of the Saudi coalition crimes against the Yemeni people.

They called for uniting the Islamic world to solve the problems and oppression of the Palestinians, Syrians and Yemenis.

Expressing disgust over the UAE's move to normalize relations with the occupying regime, they said: "The massacre of Palestinian Muslims is a shameful act by the Zionist criminals against the Islamic Ummah and the Muslims of the world."

Pakistani political and religious figures, speaking at anti-Zionist rallies, said that supporting the Palestinian people and disgusting the usurping Israeli regime were among the main responsibilities of the Muslim Ummah and Muslims.

They said Zionist regime is the worst enemy of the Islamic world and no friend or foe is safe from its sinister plots.

Speakers added Muslim rulers, who consider Zionist regime as their friend were deliberately turning a blind eye of Zionist deceptions. The deal struck by the Arab rulers for temporary gains, they said, was selfish and cowardly and history would never forgive them.

They noted that the war between Palestine and Zionist regime was not merely a land dispute, but a battle of truth and falsehood.

The rallies were also held in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta, urging the Pakistani government to take a firm stand on the Palestinian issue.

The UAE decision, known as Pakistan's ally in the Persian Gulf, has drawn strong reactions from Pakistan's political and religious parties.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry in a statement had stated the agreement between the UAE and Zionist Regime would have far-reaching implications and that Pakistan seeks full realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The Government of Pakistan stressed that the country supports a just, comprehensive and lasting peace for Palestine, including a two-state solution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, three days ago, in response to the UAE's move to normalize relations with the Zionist regime, said: "Pakistan's position in this regard is clear and we will never recognize the Israeli regime."

Imran Khan said that we will be answerable to Allah on the Palestine issue and his conscience will never allow accepting Zionist regime without a solution to the Palestine issue.

