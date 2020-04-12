Ventilators being tested by Scientific and Industrial Research Organization

Iran's Scientific and Industrial Research Organization is taking charge of verifying the ventilators given the coronavirus outbreak and the need to respiratory aids (ventilators), as well as the need to expedite equipping of the medical centers to this device.

Mechanical ventilators provide oxygen to patients whose lungs have been weakened. Using the machines involves sedating a patient and sticking a tube into the throat. Deaths in such patients are common, no matter the reason they need breathing help.

6125**2050

