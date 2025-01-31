IRGC, Hezbollah condole Palestine’s Mohammed Deif’s martyrdom

Tehran, IRNA – The IRGC and the Lebanese Hezbollah issues messaged to congratulate and console the martyrdom of the commander, Mohammed Deif, and other senior leaders of the Al-Qassam Brigades, including Marwan Issa, Ghazi Abu Tama'a, Raed Thabet, and Rafa Salama.

The IRGC said in its message issued on Friday that the martyrdom of the “legendary commander” and other senior leaders of the Al-Qassam Brigades in the fight with the Zionist regime will light the path for the inviable fighters of the Resistance Front to free the Holy Quds and eradicate the “Israeli cancerous gland”.

The IRGC also said that the names of these commanders will live on and continue to frighten the Israeli regime and its supporters.

Hezbollah in its message said that it is proud of such people because they stayed on the battlefield against the occupying regime and fought for the liberation and independence of their people.

