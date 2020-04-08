74% Pakistanis believe Corona outbreak will end by June

Gallup Pakistan in its survey said that 3 in 4 Pakistanis (75%) opine that the COVID-19 crisis poses a high threat to them personally.

Women and respondents below 30 years of age perceive the infection as higher threat, according to Coronavirus Attitude Tracker Survey by Gallup Pakistan.

Since March, 5 percent rise has been witnessed in the proportion of Pakistanis who are afraid of the virus infecting them or a loved one.

Females (77%) and respondents below 30 years of age (71%) are the most afraid, says the survey. The survey found that 3 in 4 Pakistanis are hopeful that things will get back to normal by June.

Respondents from Sindh (82%) are the most optimistic. It says 69% of Pakistanis say that people around them are taking the COVID-19 threat seriously. Respondents from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking it most seriously (86%).

The survey says that since March, 17% rise has been witnessed in the proportion of Pakistanis who opine that the federal government of Pakistan is controlling the coronavirus situation very well. 18% continue to disagree.

Over 3 in 4 Pakistanis (78%) are satisfied with how the provincial governments are controlling the coronavirus situation. Respondents from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the most satisfied (90%).

Four in 5 Pakistanis say that the coronavirus poses a threat to their job or business, with 69% believing it poses a very high threat. Four in 5 Pakistanis claim to know someone who has lost their job during the lockdown in response to COVID-19 outbreak.

Majority Pakistanis (61%) say that their household’s financial situation is worse than what it was 6 months ago.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients has soared to 4,072 with 467 recoveries and 58 deaths.

The government of Pakistan has urged citizens to self-quarantine and keep physical interaction to a minimum as the number of cases continues to soar every day. Partial lockdowns are imposed in various provinces to slow down the rate of spread, and ‘flatten the curve’.

