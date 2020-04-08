Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 8

** IRAN DAILY

- Minister: Iran to curb coronavirus in some provinces soon

Iran’s Minister of Health Saeid Namaki said Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be curbed in a couple of provinces soon.

- Iran urges US to end oil sanctions amid virus outbreak

The United States should stop preventing Iran from selling oil, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

- Zarif discusses broad range of issues with Ghani, Abdullah

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in separate phone talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former chief executive officer of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah discussed various issues.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Olympics postponement an opportunity not a threat: Salehi Amiri

The President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran Reza Salehi Amiri believes that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponement will not harm the country’s sportspersons and he sees it as an opportunity not a threat.

- 122 nuclear achievements in one year: Iran’s Salehi

Ali Akbar Salehi, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, has said that Iran unveiled 122 nuclear achievements over the past Iranian calendar year.

- ‘Unilateralism virus’ infects collective actions, Iran says

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis is an opportunity if the global fight on COVID-19 lead to global solidarity and collaboration.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TSE on course for new rally

Tehran stocks made robust gains Tuesday after a brief correction a day earlier as retail investors continued to inject liquidity into the market.

- Energy Ministry plans to use gas condensate in power plants

One of the programs of the Energy Ministry in the current fiscal year (started March 20) is to use gas condensates for gas turbines in power plants, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said in a video conference with the provincial power officials on Monday.

- New corona cases decline

Iran’s new coronavirus cases dropped to its lowest in eight days on Tuesday, registering 2,089 infections, down by 185 from a day earlier, a health official announced.

