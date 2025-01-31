Global imperialism is trying to portray Islam and Quran as threats to humanity, President Pezeshkian says

Tehran, IRNA – In a message to the closing ceremony of the 41st International Quran Competition in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of countering global imperialism's efforts and use of media to portray Islam and the Quran as threats to humanity.

The event was held from Saturday, January 26, to Friday, January 31, with the participation of 59 reciters and memorizers of the entire Quran from 27 countries.

The president stated that although the main goal of this movement is to plunder the human and material resources of Muslims, by the grace of God and the efforts of all practitioners of the Quran, their malicious plans will fail.

Pezeshkian also highlighted that one of the significant realities of the region and today’s world is resistance against oppression and inequality, and helping the oppressed, which stems from the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] had rightly said that the superiority of the Quran over other words is like the superiority of Allah over humans, he added.

The president stated that the Holy Quran addresses human nature regardless of race, color, class, and religion, and guides humanity to perfection.

Pezeshkian added that under the sublime teachings of the Quran, people can find a firm and hopeful refuge in today's turbulent world to escape ignorance, oppression, and inequality, and live peacefully together with justice, kindness, and without violence.

He said that in the Holy Quran, Muslims are addressed as a single community (the Umma) and are asked to gather together and avoid any division.

