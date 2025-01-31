Freeing Iran’s frozen funds could be among Washington’s first steps to gain Tehran’s trust: FM Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said unfreezing Iran’s blocked funds in other countries could be a significant initial step for the United States to earn Tehran’s trust.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, published on Friday, Araghchi acknowledged the challenge of overcoming the deep-seated mistrust but added that the U.S. could take several measures to build confidence, with the release of Iran’s frozen assets in other countries being among the foremost ones.

"We have a long relationship with America and unfortunately, this history is full of very bad and negative events and positions to the extent of hostility and enmity with the Islamic Republic of Iran by America," Araghchi said.

"Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution and the beginning of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we were regularly faced with these hostility and actions of the U.S. against Iran," he said.

