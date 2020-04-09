Supreme Leader: US confiscation of masks, gloves is result of western, liberal culture

"Confiscating other nations' masks, emptying shops, fighting over toilet paper and long lines for buying guns during the coronavirus outbreak are the logical and natural outcome of the philosophy that governs western civilization," the Supreme Leader said addressing the nation today in a live televised speech.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that today, humanity is in dire need of a savior more than any other time.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks through a live televised speech delivered to the nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi- the twelfth and last Shia Imam.

Congratulating the world Muslims on the occasion, the Supreme Leader said that in the history of humanity, people may rarely witness a situation like today in which all in human society need a savior.

"Today, after experiencing various ideologies from communism to pretentious, western, liberal democracy, mankind does not feel at peace. Mankind is not happy. Few eras in the history of mankind have witnessed such a strong desire for the sublime truth, for a Savior," he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that today, mankind is afflicted with poverty, disease, injustice, and wide class divisions, adding, "And, mankind witnesses the abuse of science, discoveries, and nature by world powers. These have led to mankind’s exhaustion and frustration and their desire for a savior, a redeeming hand."

"There are probably few eras in the history of mankind where the whole of mankind has felt the need for a savior as much as they do today, whether consciously or subconsciously. This is the feeling of a need for a savior, a powerful divine guide," the Supreme Leader further said.

He pointed out that human beings’ wisdom is a great blessing, which can solve many problems but not all of them, and said, "For example, today science is serving injustice and warmongering in the world. There is a need for spiritual and divine power, the powerful hand of the Infallible Imam."

Ayatollah Khamenei recalled that all religions have promised the coming of a Savior, adding, "In Islam, people have been told to await the Savior. Awaiting does not mean sitting idly; awaiting means having hope and preparing. It means taking actions."

"Another part of my speech concerns Coronavirus. The Corona outbreak is a test for all the world, both for governments and for nations. The Iranian nation shone brightly in this test, and at the peak of this national pride are the health professionals," the Supreme Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that health professionals are risking their lives to serve the people, "This is very important and great. Tolerating being away from their families during the Nowruz holidays, sleepless hours and the mental pressures they have endured are all a source of pride for Iran's medical community."

The Supreme Leader said that besides the health professionals, volunteers, university students, and Basij forces have entered the battlefield against Coronavirus and their services are indescribable.

"Employing the administrative and scientific abilities of the Army and the IRGC in this battle are also sources of pride," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

He added people's participation in the fight against Corona was truly amazing: 1) people feeding the needy; 2) turning houses into workshops to sew masks; 3) disinfecting public areas; 4) talking to landlords and shop owners to exempt people from their rents, and tens of other measures.

The Supreme Leader said that all of this participation in the fight against coronavirus are signs of the roots of Islamic culture in people of Iran, adding that in contrast, Western civilization showed its outcome too, one of the most appalling of which is the US and some European countries' confiscation of other nations' masks and gloves.

"Confiscating other nations' masks, emptying shops, fighting over toilet paper and long lines for buying guns during the Coronavirus outbreak are the logical and natural outcome of the philosophy that governs western civilization," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Today coincides with the 15th of Sha’ban which is the auspicious anniversary of the birth of the Imam of the Age (may Allah hasten his long-awaited reappearance).

The televised speech of His Eminence was broadcast live on national television networks as well as his official website Khamenei.ir, and on his Instagram and Twitter accounts in different languages.

The celebration of the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi is a popular occasion in Iran.

