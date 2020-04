According to Institute for Compilation and Publication of Ayatollah Khamenei's Works, he will talk to the public directly at 11:00 in a televised speech on April 9 which coincides with birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (AS).

His speech will be broadcast live on state TV's channels and translated versions will be released in KHAMENEI.IR as well as the Instagram and Twitter accounts of the website simultaneously.

8072**2050

