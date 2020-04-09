Supreme Leader addressing nation on birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi

The Supreme Leader is addressing the honorable Iranian nation in a live televised speech which is broadcast on many international TV channels.

Today coincides with the 15th of Sha’ban which is the auspicious anniversary of the birth of the Imam of the Age (may Allah hasten his long-awaited reappearance).

The televised speech of His Eminence is broadcast live on national television networks as well as his official website Khamenei.IR, and on his Instagram and Twitter accounts in different languages.

Celebration of birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi is a popular occasion in Iran.

