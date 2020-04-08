Jahangiri says Government earmarks 100,000 billion tomans to remedy coronavirus damages

Addressing the Member of Parliament, Jahangiri said that Iran's anti-coronavirus Headquarters which was formed upon approval of the Supreme National Security Council and is chaired by the President convenes on a regular basis is exploring the ways to pass the current critical period with minimal human damages.

We must take the consequences of corona pandemic seriously. Emergence of the pandemic needs to be studied extensively and will have economic, political, and social consequences worldwide, and we must give the Islamic Consultative Assembly, the government, and all the academics and elites time to plan for the consequences.

