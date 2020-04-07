Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 7

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran to have blocked funds released: Gov’t spokesman

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday Iran will soon have parts of funds blocked abroad because of the US sanctions released and return to the country for the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

- Iran says virus infections show gradual decline

The trajectory of coronavirus infections in Iran appears to have started a "gradual" downward trend, the Health Ministry said Monday, but it warned the disease is far from being under control.

- Iran: European barter system 'good omen' but insufficient

Iran on Monday welcomed the launch of a European barter system to bypass US sanctions as a "good omen" but said it was insufficient in light of the Europeans' commitments.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Tehran center offers free access to UN documents on Iran-Iraq war

The Research Center and Archives of Sacred Defense based in Tehran announced on Monday that it has recently given free access to a collection of UN documents on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

- Remembering Ghayeghran on his death anniversary

Late legendary footballer Sirous Ghayeghran remains frozen in time for any Iranian football fan.

- Non-oil GDP growth at 0.9% in last autumn: SCI

Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has announced that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), excluding the oil sector, has registered a growth rate of 0.9 percent in the autumn of the past Iranian calendar year, Mehr news agency reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- HRW calls for US sanctions relief to help Iran’s COVID-19 response

The Human Rights Watch on Monday called on the United States to ease its sanctions on the Iranian economy to facilitate the country’s adequate response to the mounting health consequences of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

- Iran Corona cases cross 60,000

Iran’s tally of coronavirus cases crossed 60,000 on Monday, as the country witnessed its seventh consecutive day of declining totals.

- INSTEX operation positive but unsatisfactory

The eventual operationalization of the European financial channel is welcomed by Iran, but does not meet the country’s expectations, a top diplomat said.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish