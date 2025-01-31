Iran tries to be a reliable partner in regional developments: VP

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continuous effort is to be an effective and reliable member and partner in regional arrangements.

Speaking at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Prime Ministers' meeting on Friday, Aref said that Iran’s becoming an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union is another step to deepen ties, which shows the country’s more effective role in the activities of this important economic body in the future.

Aref traveled to Kazakhstan on Thursday to attend the EAEU Prime Ministers' meeting and the 2025 Almaty Digital Forum.

Aref said that Iran’s economic diplomacy placed increasing importance on regional and multilateral mechanisms and expressed Tehran’s readiness to expand ties with other countries in key fields such as energy, new technologies, and transit.

He also said that apart from the creation of the Iran-EAEU corridor and to facilitate trade between the six member states, Iran is ready to strengthen the transit capacities of its ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman to connect the landlocked member states of the EAEU to world markets.

Aref had already attended the 2025 Almaty Digital Forum.

