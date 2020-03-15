Minister of Roads reports to president on phone about intl' flights

"I delivered a report to the president on phone about the latest trade exchanges with neighbors, international flights and traffic on roads," said Mohammad Eslami on Sunday.

The president had queried the latest state of the borders and trade exchanges with neighboring countries, international flights, logistics and road traffic, Eslami said.

"In my report to the President, I said that all protocols of the Ministry of Health apply to all areas of transport and to all railway stations, airports, ports and all freight and passenger terminals. Currently, the commercial exchanges are taking place across borders across the country according to Ministry of Health protocols.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani, in a letter on Saturday called on the leaders of the regional and international states to take collective measures in fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

No state is able to manage the dangerous crisis alone, the President added in the letter.

He further added that dealing with the situation for a country that is faced with many difficulties in accessing the international financial markets and in supplying the necessary goods is extremely hard

