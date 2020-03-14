Rouhani: Iran proud of "honorable" anti-corona measures despite US sanctions

The president made the remarks in a meeting with vice-presidents, advisors, and chief of staff of the presidential office.

President Rouhani said that the media should cover the capabilities and the measures of the government in order to hearten people vis-a-vis the fears spread by the epidemic.

Rouhani said that all countries are now fighting the virus, but, the US sanctions have created major obstacles in the way of providing medical and emergency supplies from abroad to stem the threat posed to humanity by the epidemic.

He said that the society needs calm, information accuracy and encouraging public participation now, adding that the self-sacrifice and efforts of the medical staff of the country that have stopped the virus from further spread should be taken into account.

He said that what has made possible the today’s efforts is the measures taken by the government in the past few years to bolster the medical and health infrastructures, which should clearly and precisely be reflected to the people in order to fight the baseless rumors.

Thanking the media for their efforts to mobilize national capacities in fighting the coronavirus, President Rouhani said the media should try to stop politicizing the issue.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Friday that so far 11,364 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran, 514 of whom have died due to the virus.

Some 3,529 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

