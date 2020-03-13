Chinese businessmen send anti-corona aid to Iran

The headquarters to collect Chinese businessmen's aid which was formed by the Chamber of Commerce after the Corona outbreak in Iran called on private sector businessmen to help Iran.

This part of the aid consisted of about 120,000 masks and some sanitary items, which was delivered to Tehran by the coordination of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beijing and the Consulates of Iran in Guangzhou and Shanghai.

The report added that more than 50 businessmen and private-sector companies in China participated directly or in the form of business associations in the campaign to send aid to Iran.

The Trade Council of the Union of Cities Along the Maritime and Ground Silk Road has been the greatest contributor to this campaign, with the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in northern China and some of Iran's chambers of commerce, including Isfahan, Tehran and Qazvin are among the members.

The Iranian Chamber of Commerce in northern China also announced the send of aid to Iran in a tweet.

In a separate event, the public relations office of the Iranian Embassy in Beijing, too, expressed gratitude for the assistance from Chinese people and organizations.

In a statement, it said that "The last days and nights will never be forgotten by our personnel in the Embassy where the kindness and historic bonds between the people of Iran and China have distinctively been manifested. Pekingese along with different governmental and non-governmental organizations have extended their sympathy and solidarity to Iranians and have offered as much medical equipments as they could.

We would love to express our heartfelt appreciation towards Beijing Municipal People’s Government for the generous donation of protective items to support the efforts of the People of Iran and Tehran in battling against Covid-19.

We have been touched by the dedication and sense of support voiced by the Beijing Municipality officials and employees who made every effort to deliver the donation consignments to the Embassy."

