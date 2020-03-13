Shanghai sends fourth shipment of anti-corona assistance to Iran

The relief supplies include gowns, masks, oximetry, protective glasses, gloves and medicines donated by Chinese companies and people to help the Iranian people fight Corona was sent to Tehran via Mahan cargo plane.

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Shanghai Ramezan Parvaz stated that while the US government's cruel sanctions have made it difficult for the Iranian people to confront the disease and show the true face of US officials to the world, the massive help and affection of the Chinese people to help the people of Iran is ongoing.

Parvaz noted the massive donations as a symbol of friendship between the two nations, rooted in the rich history of the two countries, and said that the friendship between the two countries would be strengthened in the future.

So far, a total of 9 consignments of medical and healthcare aid of China government and people have been sent to Tehran in solidarity with the Iranian people in the fight against corona.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish