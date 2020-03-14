China president condoles with Rouhani on deaths by corona

According to the China Daily, Chinese President conveyed sincere sympathies to the government and people of South Korea, Iran, and Italy in his messages respectively to his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella.

A senior official in Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Friday that 11,364 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in the country so far, out of which 514 have died due to the virus.

Some 3,529 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, the official added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang too, said on Friday that health contributions from Beijing Municipality for fighting coronavirus have been delivered to Iran embassy.

“I understand Beijing has been in close contact with friendly cities including Seoul, Tokyo, Yokohama and Tehran on COVID-19,” Shuang said addressing his regular daily briefing.

“At present these cities are facing an overwhelming challenge with strained resources for epidemic response,” he added.

