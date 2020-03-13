Iran ready to receive cash, non-cash aid to fight COVID19

Iranian Economy Ministry has sent letters to the World Bank (WB), the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).

Referring to emergency aid plans allocated by development banks to countries for fighting coronavirus and with regard to their social-international responsibility and Iran’s membership in these bodies, Iranian Economy Ministry said the mentioned organizations are expected to send urgent aid to West Asian states which are more affected by virus.

The anti-coronavirus committee of the Iranian Economy Ministry announced that the measures has been taken in line with comprehensive and all-out actions to equip domestic and foreign resources to defeat coronavirus.

Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that so far 11,364 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in the country and 514 of them have died due to the virus and 3,529 have also recovered.

Earlier on Thursday, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said that Iran has requested $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in the CORONA campaign package of Rapid Financial Instrument.

He added that the Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva announced that the world community has wanted the IMF to help the world fight the coronavirus and the IMF was to offer $5bn in emergency funding for countries hit by the virus.

Georgieva said that no one should die due to shortage of financial resources for medical equipment.

Hemmati said that he had written the request to the IMF for loan in a letter on March 6.

