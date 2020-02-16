Iranian and Kuwaiti FMs discuss regional security

Zarif and Al-Sabah reviewed bilateral relations, regional security and the latest developments in Yemen.

On Saturday, Zarif also met members of European Union Foreign Affairs Council, foreign ministers of Ukraine, Japan, and Spain.

‎ Zarif who is currently in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference held meetings with other countries' officials.

Zarif also met the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne, his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf Bin Alawi.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

