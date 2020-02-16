Feb 16, 2020, 2:20 PM
Iranian and Kuwaiti FMs discuss regional security

Tehran, Feb 16, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Sunday discussed the security of the region and relations with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

Zarif and Al-Sabah reviewed bilateral relations, regional security and the latest developments in Yemen.

On Saturday, Zarif also met members of European Union Foreign Affairs Council, foreign ministers of Ukraine, Japan, and Spain.

‎ Zarif who is currently in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference held meetings with other countries' officials.

Zarif also met the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne, his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf Bin Alawi.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

