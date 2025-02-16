Netanyahu says Israel, U.S. working on ‘common strategy’ for Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel and the United States are working in "full cooperation" on a “common strategy” on the Gaza Strip.

Following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel and the United States were working closely on matters related to Gaza.

Netanyahu said during their meeting, he and Rubio discussed what he called U.S. President Donald Trump's “bold vision” for Gaza’s future. Under the plan, which has been firmly rejected by both Palestinians and Arab nations, the U.S. would take control of Gaza and forcibly resettle its population in neighboring countries.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to achieving its military objectives in Gaza, despite a fragile ceasefire that ended more than 15 months of devastating Israeli aggression.

Expressing gratitude for Rubio’s “unequivocal support” for Israel, Netanyahu said that Israel and the U.S., under Trump’s leadership, share a unified strategy in Gaza.

“Hamas cannot continue as a military or government force,” Rubio said.

Rubio, who began his first Middle East tour on Sunday, met with Netanyahu in al-Quds. During his visit, he is expected to promote Trump’s contentious plan to assume control of Gaza and relocate its residents.

