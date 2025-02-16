Iran calls for unified voice from Islamic world in support of Palestine

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged Arab and Islamic countries to support the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in its efforts to confront a joint U.S.-Israeli plot to forcibly relocate Palestinians from their homeland.

Araghchi issued the call during a meeting with Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, secretary general of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Sunday.

A single, decisive voice must be heard from the Islamic world in support of the Palestinian people, the top Iranian diplomat said.

While referring to the first-ever foreign ministerial meeting between Iran and the member states of the PGCC in Doha, Araghchi emphasized the need for continued dialogue and understanding between the two sides.

The Iranian minister praised the stance of Arab countries, especially those in the Persian Gulf region, regarding the American-Zionist plan to forcibly relocate the people of Gaza, and condemned the Israeli prime minister’s outrageous statement about establishing a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia.

Araghchi said that during his recent discussions with the OIC chief and the foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries, they expressed their support for a serious initiative to confront the U.S.-Israeli plot aimed at annihilating Palestine by displacing Palestinians from their ancestral land.

The PGCC chief, for his part, welcomed the continuation of dialogue and interaction between the six-nation bloc and Iran in line with mutual interests and common concerns.

While appreciating Iran’s proposal to hold an emergency OIC meeting on Palestine, Al-Budaiwi reiterated the Council’s unequivocal opposition to any efforts to resettle Palestinians in other countries and its support for the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people.

Araghchi is in Muscat to participate in the 8th Indian Ocean Rim Summit, jointly hosted by Oman, India, and Singapore, under the slogan “Towards New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.” Senior officials from 20 member countries are participating in the summit.

