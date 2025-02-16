African Leaders urge halt to normalization efforts with Israel

Tehran, IRNA – The African Union (AU) has strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people, calling for an end to any attempts at normalization with the Israeli regime and urging the prosecution of its authorities in international courts.

In a final statement following their two-day 38th annual summit on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, African leaders voiced their opposition to “the violation of international law and the targeting of civilians and infrastructure by Israel.”

“Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians and should face trial in international courts,” the statement declared.

The AU leaders demanded a halt to “cooperation and normalization with Israel until its occupation and aggression against Palestinians end.”

They also called for the immediate release of all Palestinian prisoners, particularly women and children, from Israeli jails.

In a show of solidarity, the African leaders opposed any forced displacement of Palestinians from their land in violation of international law.

They emphasized that a “two-state solution” is the only viable way to end the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict and restore stability in the West Asia region.

