Iran, Germany discuss Europe's JCPOA commitments

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Zarif and Maas exchanged views on US' mistakes in West Asia.

They also reviewed the realities of US-Europe relations, ways to reinforce confidence and cooperation between Iran and Europe.

Zarif earlier held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.

He also held talks with his Omani, Croatian, Chinese, Czech, Japanese, Spanish and Ukrainian counterparts.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries is to be continued until Sunday.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish