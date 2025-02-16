Deadly Israeli strike in Rafah ‘dangerous violation’ of ceasefire: Hamas

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned a deadly Israeli attack on police officers in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, describing it as a "dangerous violation" of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas said three police officers were killed in an Israeli drone strike in eastern Rafah, a day after Hamas and Israel carried out a sixth exchange of prisoners under the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

“We also call on our mediating allies to fulfill their responsibilities by compelling the Zionist enemy to adhere to its commitments,” the statement read.

Hamas said the slain police officers were responsible for the entry of humanitarian aid into the city.

The Palestinian group said Israel was ignoring the terms of the ceasefire agreement by preventing the entry of aid trucks and heavy machinery into Gaza.

Hamas also noted that Israel’s delay in starting the second phase of negotiations shows that the regime is not serious about implementing the ceasefire, which took effect on January 19.

The fragile ceasefire has largely brought a pause to more than 15 months of Israeli aggression in the narrow coastal territory, which killed more than 48,000 Palestinians.

3266**4353