Iran, India committed to Chabahar project despite U.S. threats: Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran and India are committed to completing the development of the southern Iranian port city of Chabahar, despite threats of sanctions from the United States.

“Iran and India, as two major Asian civilizations, have always had close ties,” Araghchi told India’s WION News in Muscat on Sunday, where he is attending a foreign ministerial meeting of Indian Ocean littoral countries.

Although relations between the two nations have experienced ups and downs throughout history, both Iran and India are determined to continue their friendly ties, the foreign minister said.

He emphasized, however, that problems hindering the expansion of ties between Iran and India have always been caused by interventions from third parties.

Araghchi criticized a decision by Washington to stop exempting India’s involvement in the development of Chabahar Port from U.S. sanctions.

“We are aware that the Indians are consulting with the U.S.; therefore, we leave them free to make their own decisions.”

In May 2024, Iran and India signed a 10-year contract to develop Chabahar, Iran’s only ocean port on the Sea of Oman.

