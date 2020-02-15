ICRC chief, Iran's FM Zarif meet in Munich

On Saturday, Zarif also met members of European Union Foreign Relations Council, foreign ministers of Ukraine, Japan and Spain.

‎ Zarif who is currently in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference held meetings with other countries' officials.

Yesterday, Zarif also met the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne, his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf Bin Alawi..

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

