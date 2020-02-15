Iran, Ukraine discuss issues related to deadly plane crash

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), both sides discussed continuation of cooperation on inquiry into the air disaster.

They also conferred on the efforts made to reduce the sufferings of the victims.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will work until Sunday.

Zarif earlier held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.

Prior to opening of the conference on Friday, Zarif met his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne.

After the US escalation in the Middle East by terrorist attack against motorcade of Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran to assassinate Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soeimani, Iran took reciprocal action and hit the US airbase in Iraq with missiles.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was the cause of downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish