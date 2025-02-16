Spanish envoy hails Iranian president’s commitment to regional, global stability

Isfahan, IRNA – Spain’s Ambassador to Iran Antonio Sanchez Benedito Gaspar has hailed the commitment of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to regional and global stability, as well as the deepening of bilateral relations between Spain and Iran.

During a meeting on Sunday with Mehdi Jamalinejad, the governor of Isfahan, Gaspar highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries, saying their cooperation extends beyond cultural heritage.

He said that the economic vitality of Iranian cities like Isfahan could serve as a robust foundation for further strengthening ties.

The ambassador pointed out that the sister-city agreement between Barcelona, Spain’s economic hub, and Isfahan could significantly enhance trade relations between the two countries.

He also said Spain is eager to share its expertise with Iran, particularly in the field of renewable energy. Given Spain’s limited fossil fuel resources, it has emerged as a leader in alternative energy, he added.

Governor Jamalinejad echoed the ambassador’s sentiments, saying that the 400-year-old ties between Spain and Iran could pave the way for deeper bilateral relations.

He expressed optimism about the future of cooperation between Iran and Spain, particularly in cultural, economic, and energy sectors.

