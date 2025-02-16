Trump's Gaza displacement plan doomed to failure: Analyst

Tehran, IRNA – Scott Ritter, former UN Weapons Inspector in Iraq, who also previously served as a U.S. Marine Intelligence Officer, says the American-Israeli nexus on a plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip is far from implementable.

In an audio interview, Ritter, author of a book entitled Dealbreaker: Donald Trump and the Unmaking of the Iran Nuclear Deal, responded to a number of questions raised about Gaza, including the U.S. president’s controversial plan for Gaza and the durability of the Gaza truce agreement amid a lack of commitment from the Israeli side.

What are Trump’s goals behind the forced displacement of Palestinian people from Gaza? Is it militarily possible for Trump to implement his plan for Gaza? Do you think Arab countries will abide by the plan?

- I don't believe Trump's plan is implementable. It's clear that Arab nations won't abide by the plan. It is also impossible for the United States to implement the plan. To me, the whole purpose was to put the Arab world in a terrible situation where they would need to come up with a counterproposal, which is exactly what has happened, with Egypt now interjecting that it will take responsibility for reconstruction and Saudi Arabia indicating its willingness to underwrite this. It’s the beginning of a negotiation process, and that’s what the Trump plan was all about.

What do you think about the ceasefire process? Do you believe Netanyahu can start a war again?

- The ceasefire process is real. Trump wants to bring it into conflict, but I don't believe that Netanyahu will be permitted to start a war again. This [another war] would undo everything in terms of peace in the region.

According to a survey, more than half of the American people are against the forced displacement of the people of Gaza, and many consider it a fulfillment of Netanyahu's genocide there. What is your opinion?

- Again, I think it's ridiculous to talk about the forced displacement of Palestinians because it's just not ever going to happen. Trump's purpose in talking about it wasn't to do something like this but to create pressure, and that pressure did succeed, with Egypt putting forward a counterproposal.

Do you think Netanyahu could achieve his goals in the war against Gaza?

- I don't think Netanyahu could accomplish his goals in the war against Gaza. The goals were the physical defeat of Hamas as a military organization, in which Netanyahu failed, and the elimination of Hamas as a political entity; again, he failed.

What is the permanent solution for the issue of Palestine, in your opinion?

- A permanent solution for the issue of Palestine hinges on a free and independent state with equal rights to that of Israel. A state that doesn't live under occupation or fear of military retribution, whether this comes in the form of a two-state solution—which seems impossible given the reality of Israel’s domestic situation—or perhaps with the demise of Israel leading to a single-state solution. We don't know, but that is the only way you're going to permanently resolve this conflict; otherwise, the region is going to be doomed to armed resistance against an illegitimate and occupying regime, i.e., Israel.

