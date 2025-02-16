Trump’s Gaza plan ‘dangerous’ attempt to eliminate Palestine: Hezbollah chief

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem says U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to forcibly displace Gaza residents is a dangerous attempt aimed at eliminating Palestine and its people.

“Trump’s positions on Palestine and Gaza are extremely dangerous. They aim to eliminate the Palestinian cause at the political level. Trump’s positions are the beginning of a political process to eliminate the Palestinians,” Sheikh Qassem said on Sunday as he addressed a ceremony commemorating martyred leaders of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

According to Sheikh Qassem, the U.S. president announced his plan to resettle Gazans in other countries after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to achieve his war objectives in the enclave.

The Hezbollah chief warned that Trump’s proposal poses a threat to all Islamic and Arab countries, saying the silence by the Arab world and the international community would help the plan materialize.

“We are strongly opposed to the displacement of Palestinians to any other location in the world,” he said, urging Arab and Islamic countries to reject any such plan.

He also said Hezbollah was ready to cooperate with any effort aimed at halting the displacement of the Palestinian people.

The top Hezbollah official said that “today everything Israel does is directed by the United States”, emphasizing that all countries, including Arab and Islamic nations, should oppose Trump’s scheme.

The U.S. president, who began his second term nearly a month ago, has sparked international outrage by revealing his plan for Gaza at a joint press conference with Netanyahu in Washington on February 4. Despite the widespread backlash, Trump has doubled down on his proposal, even suggesting that Palestinians who leave Gaza would not have the right to return after he takes control of the territory.

