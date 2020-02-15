Zarif underlines Iran's responsiveness on Ukrainian plane incident

Speaking in the ministerial meeting on Ukrainian plane incident held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Zarif elaborated on the way to address legal and technical dimensions of the issue.

Zarif also expressed Iran's readiness to maintain cooperation with Ukraine on conducting research and resolving the issue legally.

Earlier, speaking to US' media 'NBC', Zarif referred to deciphering the information of the crashed Ukrainian plane, saying: " We have asked for help, why hasn't the United States helped us? This is a humanitarian issue. Why haven't they given us the software? Why haven't they given us the expertise?"

"There are still a lot of unknowns. That's why we want more than anybody else to know what is in the black box, to know what actually happened."

"We will not touch the black box without the presence of all interested parties," he noted.

After the US escalation in the Middle East by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soeimani, the country took reciprocal action and hit the US airbase in Iraq with missiles.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was the cause of downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

