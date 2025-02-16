Iran hopes Indian Ocean Conference will deepen regional ties: Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have met to discuss bilateral cooperation and recent regional developments.

The meeting took place during the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Muscat on Sunday.

Araghchi said he hoped the conference would achieve its goals in promoting partnerships among member states. “We enjoy strong relations with regional countries and seek to deepen these relations.”

He also praised the commitment of both Iran and India to strengthen their ties, adding that an upcoming round of political talks in New Delhi could bring the two nations closer together.

Jaishankar agreed, saying that the ongoing conference could play a role in elevating ties among IOC member states, especially between Iran and India.

The two ministers explored various areas for cooperation, including culture, economics, and trade.

They also discussed recent developments in the region and beyond, including the situation in Afghanistan.

