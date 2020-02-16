Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 16

** IRAN DAILY

- VP: Journalists help build Iran’s future

First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said Saturday journalists have a “national responsibility” to help build Iran’s future.

- Zarif raps Trump’s misguided policy toward Iran

America’s “cowardly” assassination last month of Iran’s Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani pushed Washington and Tehran “very close to war,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told NBC News.

- Leader reiterates need to strengthen Iran

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said strengthening of Iranian youth’s resolve and insight plays a central role in empowering the country.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader: Ultimate victory belongs to Iranian nation

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday warned of massive Western media propaganda to persuade the Iranian nation into caving in to U.S. pressures.

- Bahraini man sentenced to jail over torching Zionist regime’s flag

A court in Bahrain has sentenced a young man to three years in jail on charges of torching the Zionist regime’s flag during a gathering in support of the Palestinians, amid increasing normalization of diplomatic ties between the occupying regime and Persian Gulf Arab regimes.

- Iran karate fighter Askari secures berth at Tokyo 2020

Iranian karate athlete Bahman Askari Ghoncheh has secured a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

**TEHRAN TIMES

- UNESCO screens “Rona, Azim’s Mother”

“Rona, Azim’s Mother”, a co-production between Afghanistan and Iran, was screened in a special session at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris last Thursday.

- Team Melli need to feel positive energy: Skocic

Newly-appointed coach Dragan Skocic says that Iran national football team need to feel energy in a positive way to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification third round.

- U.S. looking for a guilty to hide defeats in Yemen

The deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday rejected U.S. accusations that an Iranian cargo boat had been carrying arms for Yemen, saying such allegations are aimed at justifying Washington’s failed policies in Yemen.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Industrial PMI retreats in month ending Jan. 20

The Purchasing Managers' Index for the industrial sector during the 10th month of the current fiscal year (Dec. 22, 2019-Jan. 20) settled at 51.92 from 56.93 in the preceding month, indicating a 5.01-point or 8.8% decrease month-on-month.

- Indigenizing oil industry equipment making progress

South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company, has manufactured and repaired 1,500 parts used in the oil and gas industry with the help of domestic companies over the past fiscal year), the SZOGPC managing director said.

- Need to promote Islamic lifestyle

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on Iranian eulogists to redirect people’s lifestyle toward Islamic ways by promoting the lifestyle of eminent Muslim personalities.

