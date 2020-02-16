EU Chief reaffirms commitment to keep JCPOA alive

In a Twitter message, Borrell referred to his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, saying: "Discussions included #MEPP and #JCPOA - as coordinator I remain committed to listen to all sides and keep the #NuclearDeal alive."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message challenged E3 act to sell out JCPOA to avert Trump's threat of new tariffs hike on the EU cars.

"It won't work my friends," he added.

"You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully? If you want to sell your integrity, go ahead."

"But DO NOT assume high moral/legal ground. YOU DON'T HAVE IT," he reiterated.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on January 5, announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

It added that Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs.

