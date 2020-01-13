Jan 13, 2020, 11:23 AM
Iranian singers cancel concerts in grief for air crash victims

Tehran, Jan 13, IRNA – Two prominent Iranian singers, Alireza Assar and Alireza Ghorbani, have canceled their concerts in the memory of the victims of recent tragic events in Iran.

Veteran pop artist Alireza Assar was due to meet his fans in a long-awaited concert in Tehran after which was to be held after 36 months, but the recent events which described them as "deeply sad", have forced the artist to cancel his performance.

A Ukraine Airline passenger plane carrying 176 people including crew members crashed in southern Tehran short after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Ghorbani, too, said in a message on his "Sing with Me" Concert, which was to be held on January 16 and 17,  that "it (concert) will be no healing to our grief so we decided to re-launch the project in another time."
