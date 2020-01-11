Rouhani: Iran welcomes int'l cooperation to determine causes of Ukrainian plane crash

In a telephone conversation with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, he expressed regret over the Ukrainian passenger plane crash and death of the passengers, saying that useful research have been carried out regarding the reasons behind the accident and complementary examinations are being conducted precisely and quickly to achieve final results.

"The incident is tragic and sorrowful for the Iranian and Canadian people and other nations whose compatriots were in the plane," he said.

"We started investigations into the incident from the early moments and we will declare any result we can achieve in the process," he said.

President Rouhani said that he has issued necessary orders for keeping up essential technical and legal investigations, adding that Iran is ready for continuation of talks between the two countries' foreign ministers.

Noting that security in the volatile region has reached a dangerous stage due to the US measures and interventions, chief executive said to ease tensions Iran initiated Hormuz Peace Plan and all should work for restoring full security to the region.

Trudeau, for his part, expressed condolences over the air disaster and called for cooperation to shed light on the incident.

Voicing readiness for cooperation with Iran to carry out research on the incident, he hoped that the issues influencing regional security would be discussed in future.

All 176 passengers on board the Ukrainian Boeing 737 were killed after it crashed shortly after departure from Tehran's main international airport early Wednesday.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on flight PS-752 that burst into flames mid-sky and crashed into ground near Parand, a city southwest of Tehran.

Among the victims were over 140 Iranian nationals and 32 from other countries, including Ukraine, Sweden, Germany and Britain.

