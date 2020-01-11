Special working group to handle consular affairs of air crash victims formed

Expressing condolences over death of 176 passengers and crew to the bereaved families, he said that the working group was set up in the ministry's Department for Majlis and the Iranians on the order of President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to immediately handle consular affairs of the dead in the incident and deal with the requests of the victims' families.

All the political and consular missions have been ordered to specially deal with the requests of the families, Mousavi said.

Foreign Ministry considers itself partner to the sorrows of those affected by the accident, hoping that the small services will relieve an iota of the impacts of the great affliction, he said.

