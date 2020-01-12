Memorial book opened for Lt. Gen Soleimani, victims of air disaster in Turkmenistan

A memorial note opened at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkmenistan, following the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, as well as the tragic crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Tehran, IRNA reported.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on January 3.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

All 176 passengers on board the Ukrainian Boeing 737 were killed after it crashed shortly after departure from Tehran's main international airport early Wednesday.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on flight PS-752 that burst into flames mid-sky and crashed into ground near Parand, a city southwest of Tehran.

Among the victims were over 140 Iranian nationals and 32 from other countries, including Ukraine, Sweden, Germany and Britain.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish