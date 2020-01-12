EU hails Iran's clarity on plane crash

"Received a letter from @JZarif on Flight PS752. Important Iran shed light on this tragic event and promised full & proper investigation," Borrell wrote in his Twitter account.

"All steps need to be taken for such a catastrophe never to happen again," he added.

"My condolences go to those who lost their loved ones, EU top diplomat noted.

Meanwhile, Lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the European Union Peter Stano said tweeted: "EU acknowledges Iran's statements on taking responsibility 4 #ukraineplanecrash.

"We expect continued full cooperation & comprehensive, transparent investigation in line w/intl. standards," he reiterated.

The plane of Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport.

All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces offered explanations for the crash of the Ukrainian aircraft which happened near Tehran on Wednesday.

The statement further assured that the repetition of such errors will be impossible as the body will follow fundamental reforms in the process of operations and refer to those responsible for the tragedy to the Judiciary.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces hereby extends its condolences to the bereaved families of the air disaster as well as those foreign nationals aboard the flight. It also offers its apology for the human error which caused the crash.

In the meantime, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said those who committed such an unpardonable mistake will be brought to justice.

9376**1416

