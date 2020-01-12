Iran, Afghanistan discuss issues concerning air disaster

Zaman expressed condolences and regret over the sad occasion.

He also elaborated on forming a special international working group aiming to coordinate issues and to respond to families of the victims.

Meanwhile, Aminian condoled with Afghan victims.

He also expressed Iran's readiness to address the accident.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that special working group to deal with consular affairs of those killed in the recent air disaster was formed by Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Expressing condolences over death of 176 passengers and crew to the bereaved families, he said that the working group was set up in the ministry's Department for Majlis and the Iranians on the order of President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to immediately handle consular affairs of the dead in the incident and deal with the requests of the victims' families.

The plane of Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport.

All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces offered explanations for the crash of the Ukrainian aircraft which happened near Tehran on Wednesday.

The statement further assured that the repetition of such errors will be impossible as the body will follow fundamental reforms in the process of operations and refer to those responsible for the tragedy to the Judiciary.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish