UK Queen extends condolences on victims of air disaster

Queen Elizabeth II in her message said: "Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life following the crash of the Ukrainian Airlines aircraft in Iran," the Royal Family website said.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all those Canadians, and indeed other nationalities, who died, and to the many others who have been affected by this terrible event," she added.

The plane of Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport.

All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces offered explanations for the crash of the Ukrainian aircraft which happened near Tehran on Wednesday.

The statement further assured that the repetition of such errors will be impossible as the body will follow fundamental reforms in the process of operations and refer to those responsible for the tragedy to the Judiciary.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday ordered an investigation into the likely negligence or faulty performance in the air disaster case.

The Supreme Leader instructed the General Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces to take necessary measures to probe the incident and make sure such events will not be repeated.

