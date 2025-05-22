Araqchi congratulates Lavrov on receiving Order of St Andrew

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has congratulated his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in a message on receiving the highest state decoration of the Russian Federation from President Vladimir Putin.

President Putin presented Lavrov with the country’s highest state honor—the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle the First-Called.

The award ceremony took place in the Catherine Hall of the Senate Palace in the Kremlin.

Lavrov was awarded by a presidential decree dated March 21, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The Russian Foreign Minister received the order “for outstanding services to the Fatherland, his significant contribution to the development and implementation of the foreign policy of the Russian Federation, and many years of fruitful public service.”

In a congratulatory message, the top Iranian diplomat congratulated Lavrov and his colleagues at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Giving this award to you by the Russian President is a sign of his trust in you and your effective and valuable efforts in the complex circumestances of the current world, which have embodied in the strategic relations between Iran and Russia,” Araqchi wrote.

He further wished Lavrov more success in the future.

