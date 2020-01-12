Reparation for Ukrainian plane depends on Tehran-Kiev settlement

Hassan Razaeefar said that the plane was insured by a Ukrainian company, which covers the plane, the passengers, belongings, and individuals on board.

He said that normally the contractors pay reparation, but taking into consideration the fact that this crash was not a normal, the two countries need to reach a settlement.

After the US heightened the tensions in Western Asia by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corp responded them by hitting US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on Wednesday morning.

Razeefar said all the damage made to houses and gardens at the crash scene should be covered by the insurance company.

He said that the insurance companies cover things like pilots' mistakes, and crashes like hitting a mountain, etc., but this crash was not a normal one, so it entails negotiations.

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh accepted the full responsibility of the tragic air disaster on Saturday.

