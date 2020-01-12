Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 12

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran apologizes for ‘unintentionally hitting’ Ukrainian jetliner due to ‘human error’

Iran said on Saturday a Ukrainian passenger plane that had crashed Wednesday near Tehran had been “hit unintentionally” while the military was on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on US targets in Iraq.

- Amazon a key buffer against climate change

In 2019, record fires in the Amazon sparked international outrage and capped a decade that saw the rainforest lose an area the size of 8.4 million soccer fields to deforestation.

- Merkel, Putin agree Iran nuclear deal should be preserved by all means

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed that preserving the Iranian nuclear deal is a matter of “tremendous importance”, adding that the agreement should be kept by all means necessary.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader orders swift release of plane downing details

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ordered the Iranian Armed Forces to hold an inquiry about the faults and shortcomings that resulted in the unintentional downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane by the air defense and make all details public.

- Iraq’s PMU holds summit over U.S. assassinations

Operation commanders of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units have convened to examine recent developments in the country, specifically US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi deputy PMU head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

- Volleyballres move one step closer to 2020 Olympics ticket

Iran edged past South Korea at the AVC Men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification tournament semifinals on Saturday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran edge Korea to book a place at Olympic Qualification Tournament final

Iran earned a hard-fought win over Korea at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) 2020 Olympic Qualification Tournament semis in Jiangmen, China on Saturday.

- Leader orders probe into passenger plane crash

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the Ukrainian passenger plane, urging the Armed Forces General Staff to launch investigations into the downing of the plane that was caused by a human error on Wednesday morning.

- Fajr Film Festival announces official lineup

A lineup of 22 movies will go on screen in the official competition of the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival, the president of the festival Ebrahim Darughezadeh announced on Saturday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Call for pursuing any laxity, error leading to air disaster

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered his deep condolences to the families of the Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran on Wednesday and urged the General Staff of the Armed Forces to take the required action regarding the error that caused the disaster.

- Tehran stocks pare recent losses

- Tehran stocks made a U-turn at the start of trade on Saturday after sharp losses last week.

- World Bank on Iran: No growth until 2021

- The World Bank estimates that Iran's economy shrank 8.7% in 2019 compared to the previous year.

